Map My Run to Nike Training Club: The best fitness apps to try out in 2021

There are many dedicated fitness apps that deal with different kinds of workouts( image source: Screenshot of apps )

Working out at home with no proper guidance can be tricky for people who are just starting on their fitness journey or even for people who are looking to step up their workout regime. People may find it difficult to stay motivated, especially if they are looking to workout at home.

Thankfully there are plenty of workout apps that help users with guidance and proper structured regimes in addition to tracking their achievements. The apps can also help users stay fit and motivated.

Many dedicated fitness apps deal with different kinds of workouts, from strength training and Pilates to Yoga and cardiovascular conditioning. We have curated 6 of the best workout apps, users can consider to help them stay fit.

Map My Run

MapMyRun uses the phone’s GPS to track speed, distance, and route when a person runs ( image source: Screenshot of Map My Run app) MapMyRun uses the phone’s GPS to track speed, distance, and route when a person runs ( image source: Screenshot of Map My Run app)

Map My Run tracks the users basic stats and breaks the run into smaller courses while comparing runs against each other. It uses the phone’s GPS to track speed, distance, and route when a person runs.

The app also supports a variety of other activities which include hiking, walking and bicycling, which the user can access and change through the activity setting. Users can use the app to play songs from the iPhone’s Music app.

Users can also select a route based on previously created routes. They can also follow routers other MapMyRun users have uploaded. Users can download the app for both Android and iOS devices for free with the premium MVP subscription coming at $ 5.99 per month, while the yearly subscription costs $29.99 per year.

My Fitness Pal

The app allows people to log exercise stats and record caloric intake ( image source: Screenshot of My Fitness Pal app ) The app allows people to log exercise stats and record caloric intake ( image source: Screenshot of My Fitness Pal app )

My Fitness Pal is one of the most popular fitness services that has been on the top of the charts for a while now. It offers a variety of options for those tracking their fitness. The app allows people to log exercise stats and record caloric intake and also helps the user change habits to meet personal health goals. There are also wide customisation options for each of its assets.

The app can be integrated with over 50 apps and devices to help sync all of the users workouts. The app features a library of over 350 cardio and strength training sessions.

My Fitness Pal app hosts a massive food database, which houses more than six million foods. It also includes a restaurant logger that helps users track the amount of calories they consume when they eat out.

Nike Training Club

The Nike Training Club app features more than 185 free on-demand workouts ( image source : Screenshot of Nike Training Club app ) The Nike Training Club app features more than 185 free on-demand workouts ( image source : Screenshot of Nike Training Club app )

The Nike Training Club app features more than 185 free on-demand workouts led by Nike’s Master Trainers.These workouts can be customised, according to the user’s needs from the beginner level to advanced fitness levels.

Users can customise their workouts based on high and low intensity sessions and also set the duration of the workout between 15 to 90 minutes. The app allows users to choose different workout programs, including yoga, mobility, strength training, cardio, and HIIT.

The app is free to download for both Android and iOS devices. The “basic” version of the app provides users access to over 100 strength training, mobility, cardio and yoga workouts. Users are guided via audio and demo videos.

Users can gain access to the Premium version of the app that, which until recently, cost $14.95 a month. This version offers access to full multi-week training programs with over 100 workouts presented in a streaming video format in addition to health tips. Nike recently announced that users can access the premium version for free, as a response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Strava

The app records the user’s runs and bicycle rides, compares the date with other users and is a great choice for people who thrive under a little friendly competition ( image source: Screenshot of Strava app ) The app records the user’s runs and bicycle rides, compares the date with other users and is a great choice for people who thrive under a little friendly competition ( image source: Screenshot of Strava app )

Strava is one of the most popular fitness apps, especially for those who are into cycling. The unique dashboards offered by the app tracks many aspects of the workout like elevation gained plus more traditional metrics like pace, distance and time.

The app records the user’s runs and bicycle rides, compares the date with other users and is a great choice for people who thrive under a little friendly competition. Strava can be synced with a variety of running watches.

The app offers unique features like leaderboards, achievement badges and challenges. The Strava app calculates the time, distance, speed, and other information about the activities performed by users. The activities are meant to be done outside. The app also offers a bonus feature called the Suffer Score which calculates the amount of effort a user exerts in addition to calculating the time and distance.

Strava is available for both Android and iOS. The free version of the app offers plenty of features. Users can also subscribe to the premium version of the app that costs $7.99 per month or $59.99 annually.

Fitbit

The app tracks activities throughout the day in addition to tracking workouts, sleep and much more ( image source: Screenshot of Fitbit app ) The app tracks activities throughout the day in addition to tracking workouts, sleep and much more ( image source: Screenshot of Fitbit app )

Fitbit’s fitness app that can be the go-to choice for everyone, even if you don’t have a Fitbit band or watch with you. The app tracks activities throughout the day in addition to tracking workouts, sleep and much more. It allows the user access to accurate data of the steps and distance covered.

The Fitbit Fitness app also helps to manage stress by monitoring the heart rate. Users can also log calories with a barcode scanner or calorie estimator and expand the food database. The app is free to download for both Android and iOS devices and includes in-app purchases.

StepSetGo



The StepSetGo app helps in motivating users to get fit in addition to allowing people to earn coins after every walk ( image source: Screenshot of StepSetGo app ) The StepSetGo app helps in motivating users to get fit in addition to allowing people to earn coins after every walk ( image source: Screenshot of StepSetGo app )

The StepSetGo app helps in motivating users to get fit in addition to allowing people to earn coins after every walk. The coins can be redeemed by users in the in-app store for free products or discounts. The app has 5 levels and allows users in level one, to earn five coins per day by walking 5,000 steps. When users earn 5 coins consecutively for three days, they get updated to the next level, where the app allows them to earn up to 10 coins per day. The app is free to download on both iOS and Android devices.

Varun Krishan is an intern with indianexpress.com