Lost something in Uber? Here’s how to get it back

Uber has unveiled its list of the most forgetful cities in India in 2018, led by Bengaluru. The third edition of The Uber Lost & Found Index also reveals the most frequently forgotten items in cabs include camera and phone.

Bengaluru was followed by Delhi and Mumbai at the second and the third positions respectively. In addition to the most common items like phone, keys, water bottle, umbrella, etc, people also forgot things like knee pad, live fish, baby pram, and gold chain in Uber cabs last year.

Among the most forgetful days were Saturday and Sunday, while most items were reported lost between 1 pm and 3 pm. Last year, September 1 was the most forgetful day, followed by June 9 and September 2.

For those looking to report lost items in Uber, here is a quick look at the steps to follow:

• Open Uber app and click on Menu

• From “Your Trips”, select the trip where you lost something

• Next, click on “Report an issue with this trip” and then “I lost an item”

• A “Contact my driver about a lost item” option will appear. Click on it and then scroll down.

• Enter the phone number that you need to be contacted on and click “Submit”

• People who have lost their phone can enter a friend’s of family member’s number instead

Following these steps, Uber will connect you to your driver on the number you have registered, where you can decide with the driver a pick-up point to get back the item if it has been found. In case, the driver can not be connected, the ‘in-app support’ option can be used to report the lost item.

The items that are likely to be lost more frequently include bag or backpack, wallet or purse, glasses, and phone charger. People also forgot in Uber aluminium storage shelf, car health check monitor, saree, hotspot device, pan, milk sachets, Crocs, and yoga mat.