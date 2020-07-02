Google blocks banned Chinese apps but what about their lite version?

Likee Lite, Bigo Live Lite, HAGO Lite: Lite versions of banned Chinese apps still available on Play store Likee Lite, Bigo Live Lite, HAGO Lite: Lite versions of banned Chinese apps still available on Play store

Google has removed all 59 Chinese apps that the Indian government banned earlier this week stating privacy concerns. The apps are all taken down from App store as well. On removing the apps Google spokesperson said, “While we continue to review the interim orders from the Government of India, we have notified the affected developers and have temporarily blocked access to the apps that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

Even though all banned Chinese apps are removed their lite versions are still available on Play store for download. Apps like Likee Lite, VivaVideo Lite, HAGO Lite, Bigo Live Lite, and Parallel Space Lite are still listed on Play store and not blocked in the country as yet.

Likee Lite has been downloaded by over 50 million users in India

VivaVideo Lite has been downloaded by over 1 million users in India

HAGO Lite has been downloaded by over 5 lakh users in India

Bigo Live Lite has been downloaded by over 10 million users in India

Parallel Space Lite has been downloaded by over 10 million users in India

The government of India has banned Viva Video, YouCam, Beauty Plus and ES File Manager in India but apps like File Explorer File Manager, VivaVideo PRO, Vigo Video Live Photo, YouCam makeup, Beauty Camera Plus are still available for download on Play store.

Meitu is one of the 59 apps that the Indian government has banned in India but other apps developed by Meitu are still available on Play store including MakeupPlus, BeautyCam, Meipai, O2Cam, PlusMe Camera, BOXxCAM, AirVideo, AirBrush, Pomelo, among others.

While none of the 59 apps banned in the country are available for download users who already have them installed on their smartphone will still be able to use them. However, that’s not the case with the popular short video platform TikTok.

TikTok has gone offline completely and users across the country are unable to use the application. On opening the app TikTok is alerting users stating, “Dear users, we are in the process of complying with the Government of India’s directive to block 59 apps. Ensuring this privacy and security of all our users in India remains our utmost priority.”

