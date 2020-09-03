WhatsApp upcoming features: Vacation mode, redesigned UI and more

Here's a look at all of the new features coming soon to WhatsApp. (Express Photo)

WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging platforms globally. In India, WhatsApp is used by millions of users especially at the time when users are unable to meet their friends and family members. The messaging platform recently introduced new features like animated stickers, QR codes, and more. Today, we will take a look at some of the important features WhatsApp is planning to bring very soon for its users. Let’s take a look.

Vacation mode

WhatsApp is going to release the most awaited Vacation Mode. This option or feature will allow users to mute archived chat even in the event of receiving new messages. Currently, the messaging platform offers the ability to archive chats but when a new WhatsApp message arrives, a notification will pop up. WhatsApp is working on Vacation mode and is set to release the feature soon.

New Wallpapers in Chats

WhatsApp is currently working on a new Wallpaper feature that will allow users to choose different backgrounds for different chats according to a report by WABetaInfo. The feature is currently under development, due to which it is currently not available to any of the users, including the ones using the latest beta versions of the app. The feature is currently under development for both Android and iOS versions of the app.

Storage Usage redesign

In a separate report by WABetaInfo, it is being said that WhatsApp is currently redesigning the Storage Usage section with a list of options to let users easily organise their storage and delete unnecessary files. According to screenshots of the feature, the redesigned interface will consist of a storage bar at the top, which will showcase the space consumed by the media files shared over WhatsApp. It will also consist of a cleanup option that lists forwarded and large files in a thumbnail view to help users review and delete them.

New ringtone for group calls

WhatsApp will soon be adding a custom tune that will run on a loop when you receive a group call.

New sticker animation

WhatsApp has implemented a new type of animation for stickers, which loops eight times. The messaging platform introduced stickers a few months ago. The platform has also added new sticker packs.

UI improvements for calls

WhatsApp is planning to move all elements in the call screen to the bottom of the UI according to a report by WABetaInfo. The report claims that the new UI will be rolled out soon.

