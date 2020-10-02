New and upcoming Instagram features you should look out for

Facebook has integrated Instagram and Messenger; here are all of the new features that have been added with the update. (Image: Instagram)

Facebook has integrated its Messenger instant messaging platform with Instagram’s Direct Messages, allowing users to have a unified messaging platform. Apart from allowing users to message people on a single platform, the company has brought multiple features including disappearing messages, selfie stickers, reactions, chat colours and more to Instagram. Today we will be taking a look at all of the new features that Facebook has added or will be adding soon to Instagram DMs with Messenger Integration.

Contacting Facebook friends from Instagram and vice versa

With the merging of Instagram DMs with Messenger, the company will now allow users of both platforms to reach each other via texts, calls and video calls. Thus eliminating the need of having multiple apps.

Watch Together

With this integration, the company has added a Watch Together feature, allowing users to watch videos on Facebook Watch, IGTV, movies and more with their contacts during a video call.

Disappearing Messages

The company has added support for ‘Vanishing Mode’, which allows users to send messages that disappear once they are seen or when the chat is closed, in a similar fashion to Snapchat messages.

Selfie Stickers and custom emojis

With the update, the app allows users to create a series of stickers from their selfies, which can be later used within conversations. Apart from this, users can now also create custom emoji sets, which can be accessed from a custom shortcut.

Tech tips: How to send messages from Instagram to Facebook Messenger

Chat personalisation

Users can now customise their chat windows with colour gradients and other add-ons, allowing them to personalise chat windows individually or together.

Forwarding messages

With the new update, Facebook now allows Instagram users to forward messages to up to five users via the chat window.

Message reply

Users can now select and reply to specific messages like in WhatsApp and Telegram. This will show the original message inside of a box atop their answer message.

Also Read: Facebook accused of watching Instagram users through cameras

Animated effect messages

Users will now be able to send and receive animated send effects in chat conversations.

Message controls

To increase the security of chats, Facebook has added the Message controls feature, which allows users to select who can message them directly and who cannot. It also allows them to decide which messages go into which section of the inbox and if a contact can message them at all or not.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd