After Twitter, LinkedIn announces the end for its Stories format

LinkedIn has confirmed that starting on September 30, 2021, the platform will remove the current Stories experience. The announcement comes after Twitter also put an end to its own take on the format, which was called Fleets. The idea of Stories was originally seen on Snapchat, then copied by Instagram, and later added to Facebook and WhatsApp. While the ‘Stories’ format has been exceptionally successful on Facebook’s apps, it has failed to take off on other social networks such as LinkedIn and Twitter as recent experience shows.

For LinkedIn users, they will not be able to create Stories for Pages, after the deadline. Additionally, if someone has any planned image or video ads to run in between Stories they will instead be shared to the LinkedIn feed.

In case, advertisers have promoted or sponsored a Story directly from their Page in Campaign Manager, these paid Stories will not be visible in the LinkedIn feed. One will need to recreate them in Campaign Manager as an image or video ad.

The company has also stated its plan to focus on providing users with a short-form, rich interactive video format which will be unique to the service which will help users reach and engage audiences on LinkedIn. LinkedIn is also working on a feature similar to that of Clubhouse, which was reported back in March.

As part of a statement to TechCrunch, LinkedIn confirmed the development on the feature adding they are “doing some early tests to create a unique audio experience connected to your professional identity.” It also plans to bring audio to other features on LinkedIn such as events and groups.

LinkedIn’s audio feature will be different because it will be connected to a user’s professional identity, unlike the more social nature of apps such as ClubHouse.