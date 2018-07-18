LinkedIn now has over 50 million users in India

(Image: Reuters) (Image: Reuters)

LinkedIn, the networking site for professionals now has over 50 million users from India. With this, India has become the second market outside of the US where the company has been able to reach such a huge audience. The company claimed that in April it had reached an aggregate user base of 500 million from more than 200 countries. They further claimed that there are over 10 million active job postings from more than nine million companies. To keep such a growth pattern in India, the company has also launched two new geo-targeted products over the past year.

In September 2016, the company launched the LinkedIn Lite web portal for users with poor connectivity and having low amounts of data. The site was targeted at tier II and tier III cities in India. Taking this further, the company also launched an Android app for the LinkedIn Lite portal. The made for India product some time after debuting and being successful in the country, was launched globally, and soon after that crossed one million downloads.

The company recently also launched the resume builder which the Indian team started working on nine months ago. The feature has been rolled out for half of the LinkedIn premium users and will soon see a full rollout to all the premium users. The feature allows the premium users to create resumes with a single click. The resume will be generated by the LinkedIn algorithm by keeping the user’s profile as a base.

