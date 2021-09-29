scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Linkedin launches new platform features for marketers

Here are the new features that Linkedin is adding to the platform and how users can benefit from them.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 29, 2021 7:14:41 pm
Linkedin has launched a range of new features for its users that will add to the Linkedin Marketing Solutions (LMS portfolio). The new features will enable marketers to “exercise community-building through long-form content, achieve greater reach with Live Events, and optimize how they measure against their brand-building goals”.

Here’s a look at the new features that the platform has introduced.

Articles for Pages

Articles for Pages will allow users to post long-format content on the platform that will let users to engage in professional content without needing to leave Linkedin. The feature will also aid in sharing and exploring key topics at length with rich media, links and quotes. Linkedin’s Articles for Pages will also let users access detailed audience insights to learn about the firmographics of people reading and interacting with the content.

Live Events

Users can now schedule Linkedin Live and Linkedin Events for maximum reach and engagement. The events will be delivered on the Linked Live Events platform and will enable users to sponsor their stream in advance to targeted audiences, auto-notify registrants and page followers when the event goes live and easily share the event replay later.

Other additions

Linkedin has also added three new enhancements designed to help its users seamlessly accomplish and measure their brand-building goals. These include a new Brand Lift Testing feature that allows users to measure the impact of Linkedin Ads on their brand.

There is a Reach Optimisation feature that lets users optimize toward the number of unique member accounts that are shown ads,increasing the brand’s exposure to new, relevant audiences.  A new Reach and Frequency Forecasting feature will also predict reach for campaigns and measure results in the Campaign Manager reporting.

