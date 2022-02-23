Linkedin launches creator accelerator program in India; 200 creators will be selected

Microsoft-owned Linkedin has launched the India leg of its global creator accelerator program, which is a 10-week initiative to support 200 creators. The incubator-style program is aimed at helping creators build content and communities and to connect them to meaningful opportunities.

The program is part of Linkedin’s $25 million commitment to global creators. It was initially launched in the United States in September 2021. India will be the second market where the company has rolled out the program, According to Linkedin, India is the professional network platform’s fastest-growing market.

The 200 creators selected as part of the program will get access to Linkedin’s community management team, educational workshops, creator-to-creator networking opportunities, tools and resources and mentorship opportunities with Linkedin thought leaders like Ankur Warikoo (founder of Nearbuy), Radhika Gupta (MD and CEO of Edelweiss AMC), Pooja Dhingra (founder and CEO of Le 15 Patisserie), and Nuserir Yassin (CEO of Nas Academy). The program will also give a financial grant to the creators.

Linkedin says it will shortlist creators based on their ability to build communities, create unique content and spark discussions around professional topics. The program has begun taking applications and will continue to accept applications till March 16. The company will announce the final cohort of creators in the coming months.

Linkedin’s community management team will host a live event on March 2 at 11.30 AM on the platform’s “for creators” page where program leads and partner mentors will walk members through the platform details and eligibility criteria.