LinkedIn introduces support for Hindi: Here’s how to make the switch

LinkedIn has confirmed that it is introducing support for the Hindi language starting today. The company has announced that Hindi will be the first Indian regional language on LinkedIn. With the addition of the language to the platform, LinkedIn now supports 25 languages globally.

LinkedIn users will now be able to view their feed, profile, jobs, and even message and create content in Hindi. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices, as well as desktops as part of the Phase 1 rollout.

The company says that India is the second-largest market in terms of members after the US, and now users in India will be able to access the platform in Hindi.

LinkedIn users will now be able to view their feed, profile, jobs and even message and create content in Hindi (Image source: LinkedIn) LinkedIn users will now be able to view their feed, profile, jobs and even message and create content in Hindi (Image source: LinkedIn)

“We have witnessed high engagement and member growth in the last year, and it is at this exciting inflection point that we are strengthening our vision to create economic opportunity for ‘every’ member of the workforce, and taking down language barriers for Hindi speakers across the world,” Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn said while commenting on the rollout

To access Linked in Hindi, mobile users will need to select Hindi as their preferred device language under phone settings.

Must Read | LinkedIn testing paid online events as potential new moneymaker

How to use LinkedIn in Hindi

For users who already have Hindi set as their preferred language on their smartphones, the LinkedIn experience will automatically be available in Hindi.

As for desktop users, they will need to click on the ‘Me’ icon at the top of their LinkedIn homepage and click on ‘Settings and Privacy’.

Users will then need to click on ‘Account Preferences’, select ‘Site Preferences’, click ‘Change’ next to ‘Language’, and select ‘Hindi’.

After making the change, users will be able to view and access the platform in Hindi. The company says that user-generated content including posts will be displayed in the language that they were originally created in.

Those who have selected Hindi as their primary language will be able to see Hindi translations when clicking on the ‘See Translation’ option.

LinkedIn says that the feature is part of the Phase 1 roll-out, and will make use of feedback from users to improve the experience. It is now available in Hindi to all members globally on Desktop and Android, and will gradually roll out to all iOS users in the coming days.