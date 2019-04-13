LinkedIn introduces Facebook-type ‘Reactions’ in a bid to boost interactions

LinkedIn has taken a leaf out of Facebook’s book. The Microsoft-owned social networking platform for professionals has introduced ‘LinkedIn Reactions’ that will be used by the users for communicating and reacting to posts though the LinkedIn app as well as on the web.

The reactions feature is not new in the field of social networking. It has been made famous by Facebook, which had introduced 6 emojis depicting Like, Love, Haha, Wow, Sad and Angry symbols around three years ago. However, LinkedIn’s own version of reactions include Like, Celebrate, Love, Insightful and Curious.

These reactions are comparatively more professional and gels with LinkedIn’s style and platform.

By default, a simple click on the Like button will put in the Like reaction on a post, but a long press and then hovering over the icons will allow LinkedIn users to use these additional reactions.

“We took a thoughtful approach to designing these reactions, centered around understanding which ones would be most valuable to the types of conversations members have on LinkedIn,” Associate Product Manager Cissy Chen wrote in a LinkedIn blog post.

“For example, we analyzed the top 1-2 word comments being used and what types of posts people are sharing most. We also conducted global research with LinkedIn members to get feedback on the specific reactions to ensure they were universally understood and helpful,” she added.

The post further read that the Reactions feature are starting to roll out now and will be available globally to all members in the coming months in the LinkedIn mobile app and on the web.