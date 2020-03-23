Likee reaches 330 million downloads: What does this short video app offer?

Likee is another TikTok competitor with more than 115 million MAU. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Likee is another TikTok competitor with more than 115 million MAU. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

The popularity of TikTok, Likee, VMate and other similar apps leave no doubt about the rising popularity of short video apps. The entry of Google in this space with Tangi app and Instagram’s decision to roll out a similar feature with Instagram Reels only reaffirms the situation. These apps have created sort of a parallel social media space where videos drive the user interest– a feat once achieved by Vine with its 6.5-sec video loops.

While the future of Vine did not turn out to be fortunate, TikTok and others are still going strong. Earlier, we talked about VMate and this time around we are taking a look at Likee– a short video platform that registered 208 per cent yearly increase to boast of 115 million monthly active users. The platform also garnered 330 million downloads globally in 2019, with India driving more than half of these installs.

Likee claims that its user base in India comprises of people from metro cities, as well as from tier 2 and tier 3 cities. I tried the application and here is what I found.

What do you see on Likee?

Likee, formerly Like Video, is a “global short video creation platform” and it looks no different than the other similar platforms– at least on the first instance. However, I found the interface of the app a bit more simplistic and easier to navigate than its peers, which might not mean much the usual smartphone user but people who aren’t tech-savvy probably appreciate it.

Aside from the infinitely-long video feed, Likee also comes with a Live feature like the BIGO app. This bit is understandable because Likee is owned by Singapore-based BIGO. Just like the BIGO Live, Likee also allows users to send virtual gifts and roses to their favourite creators.

I did not witness objectionable content over the live feeds. Also, it feels reassuring to see a parental control feature on Likee that filters content for young users.

Screengrab of Likee app’s interface. Screengrab of Likee app’s interface.

Likee also comes with a News tab, which looks like a half-baked attempt. All you see here are video clips that don’t necessarily fall in the news category and the source of these clips are the usual Likee users.

I could spot several media outlets on the app that were posting real short video clips for the news of the day. I personally feel that Likee should reach out to more media outlets to fill its News tab– which, at the moment, looks a bit unrefined.On Likee, there is support for 15 Indian languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Urdu and Sanskrit.

BIGO VP talks about Likee, its creators, and monetary model

Talking about the unique features on the app, BIGO Technology’s Vice President Mike Ong said, “We also have a unique feature called ‘Superme’, which enables users to create videos using photos in their gallery. It comes with different features and themes such as creative, morph, dramatic, face cut and festival. Another similar significant feature is the ‘Face Magic Feature’, which allows users to have fun by morphing a celebrity face in any of their favourite dance/movie scenes with their own face to create engaging videos.”

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechnology) and stay updated with the latest tech news

When asked about how users earn using the app, Ong said, “We have different modules that let users earn in the course of using the app. Likee inks associations with select creators, who earn on a monthly retainer on the basis of the content they create.”

Ong further said that Likee has introduced a Talent Creator Academy, through which they provide financial support to content creators. “This academy provides a platform to select talented people to showcase their skills, create quality videos and earn good benefits,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd