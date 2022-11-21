Koo logs over 1 mn downloads within two days of launch in Brazil

Homegrown microblogging platform Koo App on Monday said it has received a strong response from users in Brazil, logging over 1 million downloads within 48 hours of launch in that market.

Twitter-rival Koo aims to further cement its position globally by making the app available to more countries and launching in multiple global languages.

The announcement comes at a time when billionaire Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, setting in motion massive changes and sacking many employees.

In a statement on Monday, Koo said: “India’s multilingual microblogging platform, Koo App, was launched in Brazil with the addition of the Portuguese language, making it available in 11 native languages now”.

Within 48 hours of launch, the platform received a “tremendous response” from Brazil users with over 1 million user downloads, Koo further said.

Koo occupied the number one spot on both the Android Play Store and Apple App Store for the last few days, it added.

“With a blockbuster entry of an open platform for self-expression in languages, Koo has recently witnessed 2 million Koos and 10 million likes within 48 hours, by users in Brazil alone,” the statement said.

Koo CEO and co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said the support is a testimony that the platform is solving a problem for native language-speaking users not only in India but across the world.