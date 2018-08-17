Kerala floods: Google Person Finder, Facebook Safety Check activated, here’s how to use

Google’s Person Finder tool to track missing people has been rolled out during the Kerala floods. Facebook has also activated its Safety Check feature. Google’s Person Finder tool to track missing people has been rolled out during the Kerala floods. Facebook has also activated its Safety Check feature.

Google’s Person Finder tool to track missing people has been rolled out for the Kerala floods. The death toll in Kerala has risen to 94 and hundreds of people are stranded in flooded areas, especially in and around Aluva and Pathanamthitta-Chengannur areas. The Person Finder tool can be logged in from desktop or mobile to help find people as well as provide information about missing persons on the site.

Google’s Person Finder data is available to the public, so users can simply enter the name of the person they are searching. Google will show all available records matching that person’s name, and also address (where it is available). People can create a new record as well. In case people want to give information about someone missing, they can enter the person’s given and family names.

“Our thoughts are with those in Kerala. Help track missing people with #personfinder: https://goo.gl/WxuUFp #KeralaFloods,” Google India said in a tweet. Google Person Finder was unveiled in 2010 during the Haiti earthquake to help people reconnect with their loved ones after disasters. It was also launched in India after the devastating 2013 Uttarakhand floods.

In addition, Facebook also has its crisis response page for Kerala flooding live. Notably, Facebook has 270 million users in India out of 1.47 billion users globally, which makes it one of the largest social media platforms in the country. The page has news content, videos, etc related to Kerala flooding, curated from public posts from various sources, including media sources across the world. Facebook has also activated its Safety Check feature that helps friends and family of the user know they are safe.

Thanks to heavy torrential rain, subsequent landslides, a red alert has been issued in all the 14 districts of the state. The floods have swamped homes, destroyed roads, and disrupted air and rail traffic in many places. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to reach Kerala on August 17 and undertake an aerial survey of the flood-ravaged areas on Saturday.

