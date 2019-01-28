JioRail app for JioPhone, JioPhone 2 launched: Everything you need to know

Reliance Jio has launched a new JioRail app that lets you book and cancel train tickets, view ticket history, and check PNR status. The JioRail app has been made exclusively on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2, two of the most popular feature phones in India. This free-to-download app is now available via Jio app store.

The JioRail app has been made in collaboration with Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC). Think the JioRail app as a gateway to the IRCTC train booking service. The app allows users to make Tatkal booking for any last minute travel. Interestingly, it works with the IRCTC ID, even if you don’t have an account, you can create one with the app.

The JioRail app lets users:

*Book and cancel tickets

*Train timings

*Find exact routes

*Seat availability

*Book tatkal tickets

In the future, the app will offer enhanced services like PNR status, change alerts, locate train and food ordering. Users can make payments for tickets using debit cards, credit cards, and e-wallets.

The launch of the JioRail app on the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 is a testimony that the Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio wants to bring new features and experiences to the two feature phones. Both the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 already support a number of premier apps, including WhatsApp, YouTube, Facebook, JioTV etc.

The latest data from Counterpoint Research shows that the JioPhone is clearly a winner in India’s feature market. In the fourth quarter of 2018, JioPhone held a market share of 38 per cent. India remains one of the few markets where the demand for feature phones continues to increase quarter after quarter.