JioCricket now available on JioPhone, will help users follow cricket closely

Jio has launched its new JioCricket app for its JioPhone. Following that, Jio announced that now cricket enthusiasts can easily access live scores, match updates, cricket news and videos along with many other features that are set to come with this new JioCricket application. Moreover, the app will also enable users to see live news and upcoming fixtures regarding cricket matches.

This new app will also be made available on the JioPhone in nine different languages. These languages include Hindi, Bangla, Marathi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Gujarati and English. In addition, the app will come with the Jio-Cricket Play Along game, which will allow users to predict for every ball during the live match and win exciting prizes. Besides that, features like Special Quiz and Daily Prizes will also come bundled with the app to further enhance the user experience.

Over the course of time, the company believes that the JioCricket app has become prominent where it provides simple user-interface with easier navigation to all its users. So, if you want to hone and test your cricket skills virtually, then just head to JioCricket App which is available on KaiOS App store. Thereafter, you can easily download the app form the app store to avail the latest benefits offered by the app.

As far as prizes are concerned Jio has geared up to offer interesting prizes to the users this cricket season including that of Daily Reliance vouchers worth Rs 10,000, 1 Year Jio Recharge and JioCricket plan. Apart from these, winners will also get the facility to avail weekly prizes of a brand new TVS Sport bike in addition to Reliance vouchers worth Rs 10,000. Other than that, Jio has set the enticing bumper prize of worth Rs 50,000 Reliance vouchers this cricket season.

