How Jennifer Lopez’s iconic Versace jungle print dress helped create Google Images

Google Images is a key part of Google Search, but the company has revealed the real story of how it was born, and that was thanks to actress and singer Jennifer Lopez and her iconic green Versace jungle print dress. Lopez first wore the green Versace dress in 2002, which Google has noted in a post, ‘broke the internet,’ and became the most popular search query on Google at the time.

In the blog post, it has been pointed out that the dress, which was designed by Donatella Versace “seemingly overnight it became a fashion legend, as well as the most popular search query Google had seen at the time.”

But one problem was that back in 2000, search results were still just show as blue links. There was no dedicated tab for images or photos on Google Search.According to the blog, the popularity of the dress, made the Google Search team realise that they needed something which would show people what they wanted and in this particular case, that would be the picture of Jennifer Lopez in the dress.

The blog post goes on to note, the team was thus inspired to create Google Images thanks to the surge in search for pictures of the green Versace dress.

As The Verge points out, this is not the first time that the role of this dress has been highlighted in the creation of Google Images. Previously, Google’s former CEO Eric Schmidt had written about the same in a piece for Project Syndicate.

Schmidt wrote in 2015, “So our co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin – like all other successful inventors – kept iterating. They started with images. After all, people wanted more than just text. This first became apparent after the 2000 Grammy Awards, where Jennifer Lopez wore a green dress that, well, caught the world’s attention. At the time, it was the most popular search query we had ever seen. But we had no surefire way of getting users exactly what they wanted: J­Lo wearing that dress. Google Image Search was born.”

To mark nearly two decades of this, Google also teamed with Donatella Versace at the Milan Fashion Week, where a new, revamped green dress in the print was shown off. Of course, Jennifer Lopez wore the dress and it was once again designed by Donatella Versace.

The runway space was also decorated by the digital artwork from the Google Tilt Brush, and even the Google Assistant was present during the show.