IRCTC train status: Now check straight from Microsoft SMS Organizer app

Microsoft has updated its SMS Organizer app, which will now allow users to track the live status of Indian Railways trains. The company says, that users will be able to track trains anytime, anywhere even with intermittent connectivity. Along with tracking the live status of trains, Microsoft’s SMS Organizer app also comes with a slew of other features that will make your train journey’s smoother.

The updated Microsoft SMS Organizer app will remind users to check the status of their PNR two days in advance of the journey if the train ticket wasn’t confirmed at the time of booking. It will also provide users with a single click option to check the PNR status. Once you approve the reminder, the app will send a text message on the user’s behalf to get the latest update.

Another feature is ‘Smart Reminders’, which picks up the travel details of its users including train number, date of travel, point of boarding and destination, PNR number, reservation status and seat details, as soon as the user books a ticket and gets the confirmation message. After picking up all of the details it creates a reminder action card, which is available in the reminders tab. This feature also keeps on sending reminders to you at regular intervals to remind you about your travel.

One of the most interesting features of the app is that it allows users to track train status even if you have no internet connectivity. On the day of your journey, the app will allow you to access the live status of your train to know if its running on time or not. After you board the train you can simply click the ‘I’m onboard’ button to start tracking your location in real-time as well as status of when your train will reach stations on the route. If you turn on GPS access, the app can then display the status even if you are offline. You can also share the card with people who can then track your live location from their smartphones.

If while riding you have any issues with the train services, the app will allow you to raise complaints to fix them during the journey. As of now, it will allow users to raise complaints about coach cleaning, malfunctioning AC, absence of linen, lack of water, toilet cleaning and more.

Lastly, the app will also let you book food in advance for your journey. To do this you only need to press the book food button, which will then show you all of the food options at all of the stations that are between your journey route from which you can then choose the apt option.

Microsoft’s SMS Organizer is currently only available on Android in India and can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.