IRCTC Rail’s Android app will now allow users to book tickets via PhonePe

PhonePe goes live as a payment option on IRTCTC Rail Connect app for Android

PhonePe, the online payment platform has announced a partnership with IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation). This will ensure that PhonePe payment option is added to the IRTCTC Rail connect app for Android. The company notes that the collaboration with IRCTC will now help users to pay directly from their bank accounts using UPI, credit or debit cards and via PhonePe wallet as well.

The domestic payment platform managed to clock close to 100 million transactions in July this year on the UPI network. PhonePe is live on several online travel services including MakeMyTrip, ClearTrip, EaseMyTrip, Akbar Travels, Abhibus etc. The online payment platform recently launched mini-apps to enable users to pay for Redbus tickets, book Ola rides or hotel services from Goibibo instantly from the PhonePe app.

“We are extremely delighted to partner with IRCTC which has been a trusted platform for India’s travel bookings. Through this partnership, we aim to boost digital payments across India. PhonePe offers IRCTC users the choice of using UPI along with all the other payment methods available on the app for quick and hassle-free payments,” Karthik Raghupathy, Head of Strategy and Planning PhonePe said in a press statement.

For making payments by PhonePe, users can just continue to book their tickets in the regular way, and then when it comes to payments choose PhonePe from BHIM/UPI, NetBanking, Others option. In the PhonePe option, they will have the option of using an OTP to authenticate the transaction by entering their mobile number. This is when they are making payments from the PhonePe wallet.

Or users can simple put their UPI id created on the PhonePe app for the payment. If using UPI, a request for payment will appear on the PhonePe app, which the user will then have to approve. The ticket will then be booked on IRCTC.

