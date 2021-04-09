IPL 2021: Here are some features from Twitter for this year’s cricket season

The conversations on Twitter during the cricket season in 2020 increased by around 23% when compared to 2019 (File)

Twitter has highlighted some key features, which will enable fans to participate in conversations this cricket season as IPL 2021 takes place. According to Twitter, conversations during the cricket season rose by around 23 per cent in 2020 when compared to 2019 ,and given the pandemic is continuing this year, it is hoping more users will take to discussing cricket on the platform.

Here’s how you can follow IPL on Twitter:

1. Twitter Spaces with IPL teams: Twitter’s Spaces allow people to gather virtually and have live audio conversations. Spaces is a platform is a rival to Clubhouse and while it is still in beta, it looks like some IPL teams will be able to host these live Spaces. So you as a user can participate, even if you can’t create your Space just yet.

Mumbai Indians recently became the first sports club in the country to host a Twitter Space with Zaheer Khan. The Space witnessed Zaheer Khan interacting with fans and sharing plans for the upcoming IPL season.

How to join #TwitterSpaceWithZak 👇 🔹 Open the Twitter app on your smartphone 🤳

🔹 Check the fleets section at 12 PM ⏰

🔹 Click the purple button that has the MI Logo 🟣

🔹 Za-hear, enjoy, interact 😁#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #IPL2021 @ImZaheer pic.twitter.com/vxlhp7pLcM — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) March 29, 2021

2. Emojis: Twitter has now released eight new jersey emojis for all the teams in English and six other languages. Users can unlock these emojis and participate in live conversations by tweeting using the team hashtags.

Let us look at some of the hashtags that will unlock the team emojis: #IPL2021, #MumbaiIndians, #OneFamily, #WhistlePodu, #விசில்போடு, #WeAreChallengers, #HallaBol, #RoyalsFamily, #PunjabKings, #SaddaPunjab, #KKRHaiTaiyaar, #KorboLorboJeetbo, #YehHaiNayiDilli and #OrangeArmy.

3. Topics: Twitter users can follow conversations on specific subjects using Topics. This feature pulls out related tweets on a subject. When a person follows a Topic, they will be able to view tweets from a number of accounts whether they follow them or not – based on the shared interest. Twitter had introduced several Topics for cricket, and one for the IPL series, and several others for all of the teams last year.

4. Events Page and Scorecard: Users will be able to go to an events page to follow all the live updates and real-time conversations around IPL 2021 on Twitter itself. Users can also check out the live scores on the Scorecard, which will be featured on the top of the Events page.