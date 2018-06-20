International Day of Yoga: Here’s how to check for yoga events nearby with Yogalocator app

Yogalocator is pretty straightforward and fairly simple to use. Upfront, the app shows a map with Yoga event within 1 km of the user’s location. Yogalocator is pretty straightforward and fairly simple to use. Upfront, the app shows a map with Yoga event within 1 km of the user’s location.

The International Day of Yoga (IDY) is on June 21, which is tomorrow. On the occassion of the fourth International Yoga Day, Prime Minister will lead the main mass yoga event in Dehradun. In addition, several yoga events will be held globally on June 21, which one can participate in. One of the easiest ways to find venues globally where yoga event is happening is via the Yogalocator app. People hosting a Yoga event can also list the event on the app. Yogalocator also shows users the best routes to reach the venue.

YogaLocator app by Central Council for Research in Yoga and NaturopathyHealth and Fitness is available for download on App Store for iOS as well as Play Store for Android devices. Yogalocator is pretty straightforward and fairly simple to use. Upfront, the app shows a map with Yoga event within 1 km of the user’s location. The distance radius can be changed till up to 49 km.

Also Read: International Yoga Day: 5 easy yoga asanas to treat spondylitis and fight back pain

Once the user click on events near them, they will be shown a list, complete with addresses and dates. One can click on individual event for details such as, distance from current location, route, and directions. The organiser’s name, contact number, fee, etc will can also be checked for. Once approved by admin, people can also add event to their calendar and share.

Yogalocator users can also search for yoga events countrywise. For instance, India currently has about 561 upcoming events, while the US has one. Yoga events can also be viewed by date, though the calendar is not localised and lists events across the world. Past events as well as current and upcoming yoga events globally can be viewed. The ‘Explore Yoga’ option takes users directly to Ministry of Ayush’s blog post where one can read various recent articles on Yoga.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd