Instagram’s ‘Your Activity’ now supports bulk deletion of posts, Reels and comments

Instagram has announced the rollout of new features to the ‘Your Activity’ settings on the app. The new features will allow users to see and manage all their activity in one place. This will include the ability to bulk delete or archive content and interaction. ‘Your Activity’ would earlier let users set how much time they spent on the Instagram, set notifications, and see their interaction history. The new updates brings a lot more features and controls to this particular settings.

Users will be able to sort and filter their content and interactions and search for past comments, Likes, Stories, etc, based on date ranges. For instance, the Interactions tab will let you everything you have liked on the platform, all the comments you might have made and even Story replies. Again this will be useful if someone wants to delete comments and just check out an old post they might have liked a few day back.

They can also use this feature to find previously deleted or archived content. Users can check search history on the platform, and see the links they have visited and the amount of time they spent on the platform.

The ‘Your Activity’ feature can be accessed from the menu that users get after tapping on the upper right corner of their profile section. Since the update has just started rolling out, make sure you have updated to the latest version on both Android and iOS to see the new details.

Users can soon help friends regain account access

Instagram also announced that it is presently testing a feature where users who lost access to their account can ask their friends on the platform to confirm their identity so that they can regain access. Details were sparse about how this mechanism will work.

Taking a break

Earlier this week, the social media platform had also announced its “Take a Break” campaign where the platform will periodically alert users scrolling on the platform to take a break from their phones and do other activities.