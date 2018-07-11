Instagram’s new stickers will now let you ask questions in Stories

Instagram has a new Question Stickers for Stories. (Image: Instagram) Instagram has a new Question Stickers for Stories. (Image: Instagram)

The latest version of the Instagram app for both iOS and Android platforms has finally arrived with the question sticker feature, which the company was testing out since the last month. The new question sticker feature on Instagram allows users to insert a question box into their Stories. The box will prompt the users viewing the story to answer the question written inside the box, whether it is about recommendations on restaurants, music, or anything else.

To start using the feature, the users need to put the question sticker on to their story, leaving a question or an open slot for viewers to respond. To see the responses, the users will have to open the said story and then open the viewers’ list. To reply to the question, you will be need to make individual new stories.

This new question sticker feature seems to encourage more interaction between its users on Stories, which would convert into more time spent on the app. Instagram Stories now have 400 million users, and it is one of the most popular features on the app.

Last month Instagram rolled out this feature to a small group of test users, to see if engagement is driven up. The feature initially in its test phase would send the viewer’s reply directly to the user’s direct messages box. But now, replies are now stored directly in the Stories and are answered as Stories.

