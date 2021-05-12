Instagram’s new feature will let you add pronouns to your profile

You will now be able to add up to four pronouns to your Instagram profile which will appear next to your Instagram username ( Image source: Instagram)

Instagram has introduced a new feature that will allow you to add pronouns to your profiles. You will now be able to add up to four pronouns to your Instagram profile which will appear next to your Instagram username. Instagram has stated that people can fill out a form to have a pronoun added, in case it’s not already available.

Instagram allows users to choose to have their pronouns appear publicly on their profile or only to their followers depending on the user’s preferences. Instagram offers a range of different pronouns that users can choose to add to their Instagram profile. There is an added option that will allow users to fill a form to add pronouns that are not available in the default list of options that Instagram provides.

Though Instagram has not yet confirmed the exact regions where the feature has been made available, the social media platform has said that the new feature is already available in a “few countries,”. When the feature is available in your region, you will be able to see a new ‘Pronoun’s tab under the ‘Edit Profile’ section. You can then type out the pronouns you want and Instagram will suggest pronouns from the list of options available. Instagram also allows you to choose up to four pronouns that will appear on your profile. Just below this, there is an option which will allow you to show your pronouns only to your followers. You can toggle on the option if you want.

The new feature will allow users to choose to add pronouns straight to their profiles instead of having to make them part of their bios. Other social media platforms have also implemented a similar feature to allow users to add pronouns to their profiles.