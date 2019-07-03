Instagram’s new ‘chat’ sticker lets you start group conversation from Stories

Instagram has rolled out a new ‘Chat’ sticker in Stories. The new stickers let its users start a new group conversation from their Story. “Introducing the new chat sticker in Stories. Now, there’s an easy way to start conversations with a group of friends right from your story,” Instagram said in a tweet.

The company also posted a 27-second video showcasing how the new feature works. The sticker will be available in the sticker tray in Stories alongside the existing polls, mentions, question boxes, locations, hashtags, etc stickers. One can simply click on the ‘Chat’ sticker to add in Stories.

A user’s followers who want to start a conversation with them can click on the ‘join chat’ sticker to request to become a part of group conversation. The person who has posted the Story can also choose to deny chat request to its followers. When accepted, the group conversation for the Story will happen in the user’s Direct message.

Instagram’s ‘Chat’ sticker should help when planning events such as a party or an outing. So a user can simply post a Story relating to the event they are planning and use the ‘Chat’ sticker to invite friends to a conversation. The details can then be discussed in a group conversation in Direct with all interested participants.

Introducing the new chat sticker in Stories. Now, there’s an easy way to start conversations with a group of friends right from your story. pic.twitter.com/A1An7d9TjJ — Instagram (@instagram) July 2, 2019

Instagram, which has close to one billion monthly active users, recently announced changes to its advertising strategy which puts more focus on sponsored advertisements from the influencers. For users, this means more ads in their feeds in the coming months, even from influencers that they do not follow.