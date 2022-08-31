Instagram working on ‘Not interested’ button and other new features

Instagram developers are working on a new feature that lets users mark multiple posts as ‘Not interested’ in the Explore section of the app. In a blog post, Instagram said that not only will users be able to mark several posts as ‘not interested’, but the marked posts will be hidden immediately and the platform will refrain from showing similar content in the future.

Instagram is also working on a feature that lets users snooze suggested posts for up to 30 days. Users can also click the X icon on suggested posts to hide them from the timeline.

In addition to this, the developers also seem to be working on the ability to filter out posts with certain keywords, emojis, phrases, and hashtags in the caption. This will surely come in handy if you are not interested in certain things or just want some topics to pop up in your feed. In the near future, Instagram will let users choose how much sensitive content they want to see on the platform.

To better understand user interests, Instagram says it will be prioritising posts that it thinks the user might be interested in. If you happen to add an account in your ‘Favourites’, the platform will show more posts from the said account. Users will be able to access a dedicated feed of favourites where you will see posts from accounts you have added in chronological order.

The announcement comes after Instagram has faced criticism over its increasing focus on video content such as Reels over regular posts. Even Kylie Jenner called out Instagram for trying to be too much like TikTok, and the company then announced a change in approach. Mosseri said that the company would phase out the “full-screen photos and videos” appearing on user feeds and that it was still in testing more. Instagram would also reduce the number of recommended posts in the feed, most of which are nowadays new Reels.