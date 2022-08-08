Instagram will soon test ultra tall 9:16 photos, says Adam Mosseri

August 8, 2022 5:26:31 pm
Instagram is all set to test ultra tall 9:16 ratio photos, confirmed Adam Mosseri, CEO of Instagram in the weekly Ask Me Anything (AMA) session. “You can have tall videos, but you cannot have tall photos on Instagram. So we thought maybe we should make sure that we treat both equally,” he said.
According to The Verge, Instagram shows 4:5 when displaying vertical images. However, introducing support for taller 9:16 photos will help fill the entire screen as you scroll through the app’s feed.
He also highlighted that Instagram along with videos is bringing a number of changes to the app which includes a new full-screen version of the feed. The idea is that a full-screen experience, not only for videos but for photos might be a more fun, engaging experience. Although, he agrees that the feature “is not yet good”.
Last week, Mosseri in a short video said that the platform is going to become more focused on video. He notes that this is an inevitable change. “We see this even if we change nothing, we see this even if you just look at the chronological feed, if you look at what people share on Instagram, that’s shifting more and more to videos over time.”
This response came after Kylie Jenner shared a screenshot of another user’s post on her Instagram Stories, saying that she misses the old days of Instagram when it was known as a photo-sharing app. “Stop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends. Sincerely, everyone,” Jenner said.
It should be noted that Instagram has transformed rapidly in recent months with Reels. The main feed is now filled with algorithmic recommendations that mix in with your friends’ posts, and nearly all videos will now direct you over to Reels.
