Instagram will soon allow users to share hour-long videos: Report

Instagram is planning to add a new section in its app for long-format videos to rival Snapchat’s Discover, according to a report from TechCrunch. The publication says the photo-sharing app is planning a dedicated home for scripted shows, music videos, and more. All of the videos will in vertical orientation and UHD 4K resolution. Evidently, Instagram has been secretly meeting with social media starts and content publisher for the proposed feature, which is likely to launch on June 20.

Under the proposed video platform, Instagram’s long-form video platform will see content with video length of up to 20 minutes, as seen on YouTube and other video platforms. This arrangement will also allow publishers to post video ads on the platform. As with Facebook Watch, Instagram is also not expected to pay creators directly for contributing content, though their videos could be linked to websites, or e-commerce spaces, to generate revenue.

Meanwhile, viewers will get a ‘continue watching’ option, so that they can prolong video viewing sessions. Author’s profiles on Instagram will display their video content from the Stories Highlights bubbles, to make it easy for users to find content. Under the current arrangement, Instagram will only allow pre-recorded videos, though it will not allow image editing.

The report corroborates a story on The Wall Street Journal, which claimed that Instagram will launch a feature that will allow users to post videos of up to one hour in length. Currently, the time limit is 60 seconds in Instagram feeds and 15 seconds in Stories. Instagram has over 800 monthly active users, making it an ideal platform to boost business.

