Instagram will soon let you pin your best posts on top of your profile

Instagram is testing a new feature that will let users pin posts to their profiles. Similar to pinned notes on the top of your Google Keep main screen, these posts will let profile visitors know more about you quickly by some key posts.

As per a new report by TechCrunch, the feature is currently only live for some users as part of the testing process. These users can pin posts to the top of their profile similar to pinned tweets on Twitter or videos on TikTok. The feature has reportedly been in the works for months now.

Those who have access to the feature, will see a “Pin to your profile” option on the three dot menu (context menu) on an Instagram post.

Also Read | Instagram: How to use enhanced tags in Reels

“We’re testing a new feature that lets people feature posts on their profile,” a spokesperson from Meta reportedly told the publication.

Twitter user Alessandro Paluzzi spotted the feature back in January, and revealed how the pinning option could look like. Check it out below.

#Instagram is working on the ability to pin posts in your profile 👀 pic.twitter.com/MkQhAXCBp6 — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) January 29, 2022

Why pinned Instagram posts could be a boon for many

Pinned Instagram posts would allow creators and other professionals to highlight some of their best work on the top of their profiles, without forcing visitors to scroll through many posts looking for what they want. This will also help your Instagram feed become more of a ‘portfolio’ for artists to show off their best and most relevant work.

Note that it could still be a long time before you see the feature in action on your Instagram profile. This is because the feature is currently in testing and will need to come to the stable version of the app first. Instagram sometimes also releases new features to certain countries and regions before others, which could also mean Indian users may have to wait longer.

More details on when the feature will arrive for everyone are yet to be confirmed.