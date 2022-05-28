Instagram will soon let you customise how your profile page looks

Instagram is working on a new feature that will let users decide how their posts will appear on their profile after publishing. Instagram users can now set posts to appear as the entire post, or crop, pan and select a particular area of post to be visible as a preview.

The feature will be handy for users who like to fine-tune and have control over how their posts look on their profile page. Artists especially, who use Instagram as a showcase of their work will be able to make the most of the feature to customise their profile pages.

The news comes from Twitter user Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) who has a good track record when it comes to Instagram features. A tweet by the user shows how the new cropping mechanism will work. Check it out below.

However, this is not the only customisation coming to Instagram. In a separate Twitter post by user Salman Memon, (@salman_memon_7) we can see that Instagram will also soon let users default 4:5 aspect ratios on all their post previews. Check it out below.

The 4:5 aspect ratio is nice for users who upload more portrait-oriented images on Instagram. Square preview would often not be the best representation of such images on the profile page, cropping out important parts of the image on the top/bottom. This should be fixed with the new 4:5 setting.

Currently in testing, only select users have access to the new customisation options. We don’t know when these profile-customisations will be available to more users or when they will get a full-scale rollout, but it shouldn’t be too long.