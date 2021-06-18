Instagram will now display ads in Reels: All you need to know (Representational Image: AP File Photo)

Instagram will now start showing ads in Reels. After a successful test in select countries, the social media giant is now launching Reels ads. Instagram will display full-screen ads and those will be vertical, similar to ads in Stories. One will notice ads in between individual Reels.

“Reels is the best place on Instagram to reach people who don’t follow you and a growing global stage where brands and creators can be discovered by anyone. These ads will help businesses reach greater audiences, allowing people to discover inspiring new content from brands and creators,” Instagram said.

The company says the ads can be up to 30 seconds and people will get the option to comment, like, view, save and share Reels ads. Additionally, Instagram says the ads will appear in the most popular places to access Reels content.

This includes the Reels tab, Reels in Stories, Reels in Explore and Reels in your feed. Once a user taps into a reel from Stories, Feed, the Reels Tab or Explore, they will enter a viewer that exclusively shows reels that scroll vertically.

The FaceBook-owned company first tested Reels ads in select markets earlier this year, including India, Brazil, Germany and Australia. Later, the company also tested ads in countries like Canada, France, the UK and the US. The brands that have adopted the new format include BMW, Nestlé (Nespresso), Louis Vuitton, Netflix, Uber and others.

“Just like any other ad on Instagram, we will also provide people with controls on the Reels ads they see. If people see an ad they don’t like, they can skip the ad, or tap the menu on the post to hide or report it,” Instagram said in a blog post.