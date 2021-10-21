Instagram will now allow users to post content via browser

Instagram has introduced various new features recently. These include Collabs, two new Reels effects, and the ability to share content straight from browser.

Instagram’s a new feature will allow users to post content via a browser. This will benefit users who use desktop applications to edit their content before sharing it as they will not have to transfer content onto a phone or a tablet before getting shared.

Collabs on Instagram has already started rolling out for users. The new feature will allow two user accounts, to take ownership of a post simultaneously. What this means is that a single post can effectively show up on both users’ follower groups and users will also be able to do a collaborative Reel.

Instagram Reels is also getting two new effects called Dynamic Lyrics and Superbeat. The two effects are very similar to what TikTok offers on its own platform.

While using Dynamic Lyrics and Superbeat, users will get automatically generated text and visuals to compliment their Reel.

In other news Instagram recently confirmed that it delaying the launch of “Instagram Kids”, which is a version of the photo sharing app for children under the age of 13.

“We believe building ‘Instagram Kids’ is the right thing to do, but we’re pausing the work,” Instagram said in a blog post.

“The reality is that kids are already online, and we believe that developing age-appropriate experiences designed specifically for them is far better for parents than where we are today.”