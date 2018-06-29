Instagram will now allow users to add soundtracks to their Stories

Instagram has introduced the ‘Music Sticker’ feature to Stories, that is used by over 400 million people daily. Instagram has introduced the ‘Music Sticker’ feature to Stories, that is used by over 400 million people daily.

Instagram has introduced the ‘Music Sticker’ feature to Stories. This will allow users who are creating a Story to make use of music, made available from a library of songs and soundtracks and add them same to their InstaStory. The ‘Music’ feature update has been fully rolled out to Instagram’s iOS app, and will appear for Android soon. In a blog post announcing this feature, the photo-sharing app also revealed that over 400 million users make Instagram Stories daily.

Through this feature, users can add music to their Stories, either by adding a song from Instagram’s playlist, or playing a song in the background, as they record a video. Songs can be added to Instagram Stories before or after the video gets recorded. If a user considers adding the song before recording the video for Stories, he/she should swipe left for the app’s camera, to find the ‘Music’ option under the ‘Record’ button. After selecting a song, users can then shoot their videos, and then select a particular section out of the selected track for the New Story.

In case one chooses to add a soundtrack after recording the video, users should tap on the ‘Music’ icon from the Stickers section of Instagram Stories. From the music library, users will be able to select songs as per mood, genre, trending songs or by searching for a specific track. As other users watch any Story with music, they will not just hear the soundtrack, but also see a sticker with the track title and artist name.

This update has been introduced in some countries, as part of Instagram version 51. While iOS users will get full capabilities of the Music features, Android users might not be able to record songs before their Stories for now.

