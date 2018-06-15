Instagram will not alert users if you screenshot their Story

Instagram Stories is one of the most popular features on the platform with close to 187 million daily active users. Instagram Stories is one of the most popular features on the platform with close to 187 million daily active users.

Earlier this year, Instagram started testing a feature that alerts people when someone takes a screenshot or screen recording of their Story posts. Now, the Facebook-owned company has confirmed to BuzzFeed that it has officially ended the test and users will not get notified of screenshot. The security feature was rolled out for a small group of users that warns people when they try to take screenshot of someone else’s for the first time. The second time, it notifies the user.

In January, TheNextWeb reported that Instagram could make the feature available for public soon. However, it looks like the company has dropped its plan of a wider roll out. Notably, Instagram already has a feature, which alerts the user when someone takes a screenshot of their Direct Messages (DM). Rival Snapchat has a similar feature that alerts users when someone tries to take screenshot of their Story post.

Also Read: Instagram users can now reshare Stories in which they are mentioned

Instagram Stories is one of the most popular features on the platform with close to 187 million daily active users. Story posts disappear in 24 hours and can not be saved on device by other users, which is why people often take screenshots of posts they like. Instagram has over 800 million active users, making it one of the largest social media platforms globally.

Instagram recently added an option that lets users share video/photo Story to their Stories as well when they are mentioned by someone else. People will get an option to edit media before uploading to their Story and the name of the person who originally shared photo or video will also appear and will be tappable. The feature is only available for people with public Instagram accounts.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd