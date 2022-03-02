Instagram videos get auto-generated captions: All you need to know

Instagram is adding a new feature that will bring automatically generated captions to the videos on the platform. The new feature is aimed at users who belong to the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities, and can be turned on or off as and when required.

In June 2021, Instagram announced that the app is no longer a photo sharing application, but one that is looking to lean into the entertainment and video segment. Ever since, Instagram has been adding new features to the platform to better the video-watching experience. Now, the latest feature will help Instagram users with hearing difficulties to also enjoy the experience.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri recently took to Twitter to announce the feature. “It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities,” Mosseri said in his tweet.

Check it out below.

It’s a long time coming, but we’re excited to share a new tool that empowers those in the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities. Videos on Instagram will now have auto-generated captions, where you have the option to turn them off or on. pic.twitter.com/DNyzcdiPSU — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) March 1, 2022

The feature will also help users trying to watch a video in very noisy environments where raising the volume may sometimes simply not be enough. If users need to understand a video better in such a scenario, they will be now able to make use of the live captions.

Instagram shuts down IGTV app

In other news, Instagram shut down the IGTV app earlier this week, opting to instead focus on supporting its short-format video via Reels on the main Instagram app.

“We believe this makes it easier for people to have all these features and abilities in the main app, and are excited to continue to simplify and improve video in the main Instagram app over the coming months,” the company said in a blogpost.

IGTV was introduced back in June 2018 to rival Google’s YouTube. The service allowed users to upload long format videos on the platform, but it didn’t really pick up well among users.