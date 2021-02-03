Instagram is not letting some users share feed posts as Stories

Instagram is testing a new change that may invite mixed reactions from users worldwide. Users of the social networking app will not be able to share or re-share their posts from feeds as stories.

As per a tweet by social media consultant Matt Navarra, the Facebook-owned company announced via a notification banner saying ‘Testing a Change to Sharing to Stories’. The description of the notification says, “We hear from our community that they want to see fewer feed posts in stories. During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your story.”

instagram users: I wish people stopped sharing so many feed posts to their Stories instagram: pic.twitter.com/KQkBbVY45v — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 29, 2021

So far, the notification for the change in stories-sharing has been sent in select few countries. We checked whether users can share their feed posts in their story and the feature is still working in India. However, as per replies to Navarra’s tweet, the feature has been disabled in countries like China, Thailand and Argentina since December 2020.

If the feature is disabled in India as well, it will be a big blow to small businesses as they relied on people posting and noticing their products via feed posts shared as stories.

Instagram is also rolling out a “recently deleted” feature that will help users restore posts for up to 30 days or delete them permanently. In order to use this feature, users will need to confirm that they are the owner of the Instagram account via an email or a text. Users can access the feature by going into ‘settings’ on the app followed by ‘account’ and then ‘recently deleted’. The feature is not yet available in India.