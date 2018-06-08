Instagram users can now reshare Stories in which they are mentioned

Instagram users will get a notification in their Direct message when someone mentions them in their Story. From here, users can add the content to their own Story. Instagram users will get a notification in their Direct message when someone mentions them in their Story. From here, users can add the content to their own Story.

Instagram users will now be able to share a photo or video from another user if they are mentioned in the same. The Instagram user will have the option of sharing this video/photo story to their Stories as well when they are mentioned by someone else. People will get an option to edit media before uploading to their Story and the name of the person who originally shared photo or video will also appear and will be tappable. The updates are available as a part of Instagram version 48 on iOS and Android. Do keep in mind the feature is only available for people with public Instagram accounts.

“Starting today, when someone mentions you in their story, you’ll be able to share that photo or video into your own story. So, when you’re caught up in a soccer game or focused on a big project and you don’t take out your phone, you can still share the moment,” reads an Instagram blog post.

Instagram users will get a notification in their Direct message when someone mentions them in their Story. From here, users can add the content to their own Story. The Story will appear as a sticker when users click on it. It can be scaled, rotated, and positioned. Instagram will also let users creative tools such as text or stickers. The original poster’s will also be visible when users share their Story as their own. Followers can click on the original poster’s name to explore their profile as well.

Instagram, which has close to 800 million daily active users globally, has been adding nifty features aimed at boosting engagement. The platform recently added in-app payments option that lets users make direct payments from the app. The feature is reportedly live for some users in the US and UK. A report in TechCrunch also suggests that the Facebook-owned company is planning to add a new section in its app for long-format videos to rival Snapchat’s Discover.

