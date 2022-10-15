Instagram users can hide likes and views: Here’s how to do it

Instagram is one of the most popular social media platforms used by millions worldwide. The Meta-owned platform lets users share images, videos and reels while following pages they’re interested in.

A few months ago, Instagram rolled out a new feature that lets users hide views and likes. Here, we will be looking at how to hide likes and views on your and other people’s posts.

How to hide likes and view counts on other people’s posts

Hiding likes and view counts on posts by other people is really simple. To do so, simply head over to your Instagram profile, tap on the three-line menu on the top right of the page and choose the ‘Settings’ option.

From there, head over to the ‘Privacy’ section and tap on ‘Posts’. You will now see an option to ‘Hide like and view counts’. Turn it on and you will no longer see the number of likes or views on posts by other people.

How to hide likes and views on your posts

Users also have the option to choose whether others see the number of likes and views on their posts.

If you want to hide the likes and views on a post you are about to share, just tap on the ‘Advanced settings’ at the bottom before before sharing the post and tap on ‘Hide like and view counts on this post’.

Instagram also has the option to let users hide the number of likes and views for a post that is already shared. If you want to do so, open the post you want to hide likes and views count for, tap on the three dot menu on the top right of the post and select the ‘Hide like count’.