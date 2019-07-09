Instagram unveils new pop-up warning, Restrict features to curb online bullying

Instagram has rolled out a new feature to curb online bullying on its platform that takes advantage of artificial intelligence (AI) to notify people that their comment may be offensive even before posting.

The Facebook-owned company will also start testing a new feature called Restrict to enable users to restrict the visibility of comments of their bullies.

According to Instagram, the feature that notifies people that their comment may be offensive will likely give people a chance to reflect and undo their comment.

“From early tests of this feature, we have found that it encourages some people to undo their comment and share something less hurtful once they have had a chance to reflect,” Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram said in a company blog post.

When users restrict someone, comments on their posts from that person will only be visible to that person. The feature is aimed at people who may be reluctant to block, unfollow, or report their bully on Instagram out of fear or other issues.

Instagram’s Restrict feature will essentially let users control how they want to interact with someone targeting them without notifying that person. The restricted comments will only appear to other people if approved. Restricted people will not be able to view when users are active on Instagram or when they have read their direct message.