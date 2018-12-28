Instagram tries new horizontal scroll interface, rolls it back after user outrage

Instagram tried out a new user interface which would require horizontally tapping to view the posts, instead of the usual scrolling down method. However, the new user interface, which was supposed to be tested with a small number of users, sparked outrage among users who immediately panned this new design.

The new design required that a user had to tap to the right to see more pictures from their friends and the vertical feed, which has defined Instagram would disappear. It would be similar to how users keep scrolling to the right for more Stories on Instagram.

But as users pointed out that tapping the picture in the middle would ensure that the image got liked, even if that’s not what the user wanted to do. The new horizontal feed meant users would have to keep tapping on the right or left of the picture or video post just to view it, which would be annoying.

At the top, a progress bar would appear to show how far they were through their feed, which is again similar to the Instagram Stories format.

Instagram appears to have rolled back this new design. Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri took to Twitter to explain that this was a very small test, but it went ‘broader’ than the company had anticipated. Mosseri added that the ‘horizontal design’ interface has been rolled back, and users should restart their app, if they were still seeing the new design.

In fact, users even took to Mosseri’s Instagram account to complain about the new design. The Instagram boss also tweeted out the comments he was getting about this design change. Faced with the backlash, the official Instagram also issued a post on Twitter apologising about the design change.

The company wrote in the post that this was a bug due to which some users saw a change to the way their feed appears. “We quickly fixed the issue and the feed is back to normal. We apologise for the confusion,” reads the tweet.

But while Instagram called the redesigned feed as a bug and rolled back the design change, it was clear that users were not happy about the change.

Check out the tweets on Instagram’s Horizontal feed

Here’s Instagram’s NEW tap-to-view post feature that removes scrolling Most people seem to hate it… pic.twitter.com/xSGRhJzThS — 𝗠𝗮𝘁𝘁 𝗡𝗮𝘃𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗮 (@MattNavarra) December 27, 2018

I have the new Instagram horizontal scroll interface. I’m sure this will not be met with any backlash WHATSOEVER. But seems maybe intended to reduce mindless vertical scrolling? cc @mosseri comments at the end 😭 pic.twitter.com/fwmtbfjFaf — Alex Heath (@alexeheath) December 27, 2018

Sorry about that, this was supposed to be a very small test but we went broader than we anticipated. 😬 — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

Should already be rolled back. If you’re still seeing it you can simply restart your app and you should be good to go. — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

You should see the comments on my past Instagram post… pic.twitter.com/gTMW3qUbjN — Adam Mosseri (@mosseri) December 27, 2018

While the horizontal feed is now gone, it is unclear if Instagram might actually roll this out in the future as a permanent feature. Of course, given the negative feedback to this kind of interface, one hopes that it will not make a comeback on the app.

After all one cannot forget Snapchat’s disastrous user interface change, when it clubbed Stories and Discover content together, much to the anger of users. Snapchat did not roll back the design, despite user outrage.