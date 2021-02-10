scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Instagram to stop promoting Reels with TikTok logo: Report

While Instagram will not be taking down videos with the TikTok watermark on them, the platform will not be promoting such videos in its Discover feed.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai | February 10, 2021 1:48:30 pm
Instagram Reels, Instagram, TikTok,Instagram Reels works similarly to TikTok, letting users post and share short-format video content. (File)

Facebook-owned social media platform Instagram has announced that recycled TikTok videos will no longer be promoted on Instagram Reels. According to a report by The Verge, the app will be making changes to its content promoting algorithm to enforce this. Instagram wants users to upload original and fresh content rather than carry over the same videos users published on TikTok.

Instagram Reels was launched in India right after TikTok was banned in the country. This lead to many TikTok users duplicating their content or migrating completely from the ByteDance app to Instagram Reels. While the video formats and functioning of both apps are similar, TikTok videos come with a distinct watermark, which can still be seen on many Reels videos.

Instagram will not remove videos with a TikTok logo

Instagram will not be removing all videos spotted with a TikTok watermark, but will instead stop promoting them on the feed. The posts will still be visible.

In other news, Instagram is expected to make Stories look more like Reels. According to a report by TechCrunch, the app will soon launch a vertical Stories feed. Following this, users will be able to navigate through stories vertically rather than horizontally. The report states that the feature is currently in testing and not yet available for public usage.

Once the feature goes public, Reels and Stories will be likely unified in a single, scrolling list. Ironically, whenever the new Stories layout will launch, it will take Instagram another step closer to functioning, and looking, exactly like TikTok, the very app which Instagram is trying not to promote.

