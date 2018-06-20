Instagram to launch its long-form video hub IGTV today

Instagram’s long-form video platform IGTV will see content with video length of up to 20 minutes. Instagram’s long-form video platform IGTV will see content with video length of up to 20 minutes.

Instagram’s longer-form video hub will launch today and it is called IGTV. According to TechCrunch, the Facebook-owned company has already sent out media invites for a “special event” on June 20, where it is expected to unveil the new service. The event will be held in San Francisco 9 AM Pacific Time, which is 9:30 PM IST. IGTV will reportedly be a part of Explore tab. “Instagram has spent the week meeting with online content creators to encourage them to prepare videos closer to 10-minute YouTube vlogs than the 1-minute maximum videos the app allows today,” reads the TechCrunch report.

Instagram could allow creators to upload 4k, full-screen vertically oriented videos (longer than current 60-second limit), which might also have link-outs to the creator’s other social media pages as well as e-commerce stores or websites. Users will apparently have the option of continue watching clips that they have already started. The report notes that most content will be from YouTube star, web celebrities and will not compete with Netflix Originals or HBO-quality content.

Instagram’s long-form video platform will see content with video length of up to 20 minutes, as seen on YouTube and other video platforms. It is unclear how the company plans to let creators earn money through their long-form videos. Instagram will only allow pre-recorded videos, though it will not allow image editing. Similar to Snapchat’s Discover, users will see Popular video upfront.

Whether Instagram’s IGTV proves to be a hit is something we will have to wait to know, but the videos could come as a break for users tired of looking at posts from friends. The report suggests that the company could even possibly launch IGTV as a separate mobile app at a later stage, or for smart TV. Instagram has over 800 million users globally and the company is speculated to announce it has hit 1 billion at the event.

Facebook already has its own Watch video service in the US, that features hundreds of shows from the likes of Vox, Buzzfeed, Discovery Communications Inc, A&E Networks, Walt Disney Co’s ABC, as well as live sports like Major League Baseball. The move is aims at generating advertising revenue as advertisers are shifting more of their budgets from television to online. Notably, viewers have migrated to watching shows on smartphones and tablets.

