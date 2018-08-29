Instagram to introduce ‘About this Account’ feature, third-party verification for improved safety

The major announcement from Kreiger’s blogpost is of ‘About This Account’, that will allow users to report other accounts that violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines. The major announcement from Kreiger’s blogpost is of ‘About This Account’, that will allow users to report other accounts that violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines.

Instagram will add new features to ensure a safer user experience. In a blog post, the company’s co-founder and CTO, Mike Kreiger, said that users will now be able to seek more information about Instagram accounts they don’t follow, use two-factor authentication for login, and verify celebrity accounts.

The new features will be rolled out from September on the Android and iOS apps simultaneously.

A major announcement is the ‘About This Account’ feature. Instagram users can access this feature when they stumble onto different accounts, so that they have a better idea about other users. Information that will be disclosed through this feature includes the date of the user joining Instagram, the country in which the account is located, shared followers with the individual who’s checking, username changes (if any) in the last 12 months, and ads the account is currently running.

These are expected to help Instagram users check for violations of the social media platform’s Community Guidelines, and report accounts that violate them.

“We’ve been focused on the safety of our platform since the very beginning, and today’s updates build upon our existing tools, such as our spam and abusive content filters and the ability to report or block accounts”, Kreiger said in the post.

“We know we have more work to do to keep bad actors off Instagram, and we are committed to continuing to build more tools to do just that,” he said.



In addition, users can also verify authentic accounts of celebrities through the ‘About This Account’ feature. The Instagram accounts held by notable public figures will be accompanied by a blue verified badge. Users can also apply for verification by going through Menu>Settings>Request Verification.

Instagram will verify the account on the basis of its Terms of Service, as well as the Community Guidelines. This option will be available through Menu>Settings>Two-factor Authentication>Authentication App.

