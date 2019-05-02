Instagram to get new donation stickers for Stories, Create Mode in camera

Facebook announced at its annual F8 conference this year several changes for the platform as well as Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp with an enhanced focus on privacy. Among changes for Instagram is the introduction of donation sticker, new camera design, Create Mode, as well as an option to directly shop within the app.

Instagram said in an official blog post that its Stories feature continues to grow with over 500 million users. For Stories, a new feature called donation sticker has been unveiled in the US that lets people raise money for a nonprofit directly through Instagram Stories. As per the company, the total amount raised on Instagram through the sticker will go to the nonprofit a user is supporting.

Instagram users tap the sticker icon to select the new donation sticker after uploading a photo. Next, they will need to choose a nonprofit to support and the fundraiser can be further customised using other tools on Instagram. After the donation sticker is live, users can swipe up on their story to view the total amount raised.

Instagram has also announced new camera design, which will be available in the coming weeks. A part of the new camera design is the Create Mode that enables people to share without a photo or video, making it easier to add effects and interactive stickers to Stories. The Create Mode will roll out globally soon.

Finally, Instagram will let its users shop directly from creators starting next week. This means that users will not need to leave the app to buy things they like from creators. To use the feature, one can simply tap to see what a creator is wearing and buy it on the spot.

“Anyone in our global community will be able to shop from creators. We’ll begin testing this with a small group of creators next week,” Instagram said in its post.