Instagram to add new Boomerang modes, Layout for Stories

Instagram is working in new Boomerang styles as well as Layout for Stories. Boomerang will get five new styles in addition to the existing style. New grid layouts will also come to Stories, reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong revealed in a post. The platform is also working to bring App and Websites settings to the app as well as notifications filters and comment sharing.

As per Wong, Instagram will also add new camera icons for Story Camera modes such as Focus, Layout, Music, Stopmotion, Superzoom, which will be available in the latest Story Camera UI redesign update. To recall, a new camera design with Create Mode for Instagram was announced at Facebook’s F8 conference earlier this year.

The new Boomerang modes that Instagram is said to add soon include Hold, Dynamic, Slowmo, and two Duo modes in addition to the existing Classic.

As per a screenshot put out by Wong, the Hold mode pauses at the end of each loop while making Boomerang on Instagram, while Dynamic mode essentially wiggles the subject at the end of each loop. Slowmo is slower than the Classic mode, while Duo is only slightly slower than the Classic mode. The second Duo mode will be slightly faster than the Classic mode.

Instagram will also reportedly bring its Layouts to Stories with close to six grid layout options to choose from. The photos in Layouts can be added using the Story camera or camera roll. Though the feature is said to be ready, it is unclear when it will be rolled out for everyone.

Instagram is testing new Boomerang, new Layout mode for Stories, a new set of colorful icons for Story Camera modes and more! I wrote an interactive blog about this list of Instagram unreleased features that I came across:https://t.co/jdCEHAIaOB pic.twitter.com/k9PGPRNnfn — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) August 15, 2019

The ability to share comments in Direct as well as possibly on other social media apps as well like WhatsApp, Messenger, etc could be released as well. The platform could add a “Share” button in addition to the existing “reply” button beside comments. Finally, Instagram could allow for showing a specific category of notifications, thanks to Notification Filters feature for Activity Tab.