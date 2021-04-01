Instagram launches TikTok-like Reels Remix feature for duets: Here’s how you can use it

Instagram is copying a popular feature from TikTok that will let users make duets. Instagram is calling it a “remix” feature. Users can now use an original clip and add their reaction to it on the side or be creative with their ideas. Instagram mentions in its release that the first few reel remixes were posted by RJ Sukriti, RJ Abhinav and others content creators.

“Now you can use the Remix feature in Reels to create your own reel next to one that already exists. Whether you’re capturing your reaction, responding to friends or bringing your own magic to trends, Remix is another way to collab on Instagram,” Instagram posted on their Twitter account on March 31.

How to remix a reel?

# In order to remix a reel, tap on the three dots at the bottom right of the screen.

# Tap on the “Remix This Reel” option.

# Record or upload your own video which will be visible on the side of the original reel.

# You can use different tools to make changes to the original reel including changing its audio or turning the volume up and down. You can add a voiceover to it also.

It is to be noted that only newly uploaded reels will have the remix option enabled. However, if you want your older reels to be remixed by others, you can enable the feature manually. You just need to open the reel, tap on the three dots again and then choose the “Enable Remixing”. If you don’t want people remixing your reels at all you can go in settings, tap on reels and disable the option.