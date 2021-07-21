Instagram tests new ‘Collab’ feature in India: Here’s what it lets users do

The new Collab feature will be quite handy for Instagram influencers and content creators. Here's how it will work. (Image Source: Instagram)

Instagram is testing a new ‘Collab’ feature on the platform that will let users collaborate with each other while sharing new Feed Posts and Reels. With Instagram Collab, users can invite other people/accounts to “show up as a collaborator” on new Posts and Reels.

If the other user accepts the invitation, both the accounts involved will appear on the Post or Reel and the same will also be shared to followers of both the accounts. The feature makes it easier for influencers and content creators to share Posts and Reels that they make in collaboration with others.

With the new feature, when two users collaborate on a new Post or Reel, one of them will post it on their feed/account while the other gets to share the Post/Reel. Instagram also mentions that the feature will allow both parties to see the shared feedback on the post.

The new Collab feature is currently being tested in just two countries, Indian being one of them. The feature will also initially be available to a small percentage of users during the testing period, so if you don’t see it immediately available on your account, you will have to wait for the full-scale rollout of the feature.

How does Instagram’s ‘Collab’ feature work?

The working of the new feature is rather simple. Users simply follow the same steps that they have always followed to share a new Post or Reel. In the final share screen, however, users can choose the “Tag People” option and invite a collaborator to the post by choosing the ‘Invite Collaborator’ option.

Users can now search for an account and add it as a collaborator. Note that the other account will also need to be eligible for the ‘Collab’ feature and will need to accept your invite. Once the other account has accepted the collaboration invite, it will be added to the tag screen and also noted in the post’s header.