Instagram testing ways to natively reshare posts on feed: Report

Instagram is testing an option to let users re-share posts from other accounts to their own feed. As per a report in The Verge, the feature seems to be in early stages of development given it does not look very polished as of now. The site also managed to get hold of two screenshots of this feature, know internally as “seamless sharing”. Notably, the option is being tested and the company might actually decide not to release it for the public.

Instagram repost feature will apparently work in a way similar to retweets on Twitter. The Facebook-owned company is said to introduce a new “share to feed” option in three-dot menu that appears on top-right corner of posts of Instagram. Users will be able to re-share a post at least twice.

“Reshared posts appear in the feed underneath the username and photo of the user who shared it. In its current form, posts can be reshared at least twice — in which case, the trail of both users who shared it previously appear in a stack above the post,” the report reads.

The report notes that “seamless sharing” could launch for business users first, given the chances of spread of misinformation due to reposts seems less likely when compared to public feeds. Last year, Instagram co-founders Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger said in a statement to Wired, that the idea of re-sharing content is being debated internally a lot. However, it seems the company wants to keep its users’ feeds focused “on the people they know”.

Earlier this year, Instagram rolled out the ability to re-share public Stories. Instagram users can share a photo or video from another user if they are mentioned in the same. The Instagram user will have the option of sharing this video/photo story to their Stories as well when they are mentioned by someone else. The feature is only available for people with public Instagram accounts.

