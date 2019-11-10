Instagram will test hiding likes in the US next week

Instagram has been considering to remove the number of ‘likes’ on posts for quite some time now– a move that aims to make social media a healthier place for users. The Facebook-owned platform has announced that it will test the hiding like counts in the United States starting next week.

Instagram CEO, Adam Mosseri, said at the Wired25 conference that the social media service will expand the test to the US next week for some users. This comes months after the social media platform started to test the feature in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, Ireland, Italy, and Brazil.

Instagram says that the goal is to have “your followers focus on the photos and videos you share, not how many likes they get”. Mosseri said that the feature is about young people and it aims to depressurise Instagram and make it less of a competition giving people more space to focus on connecting with people they love and things that inspire them.

The testing in the US will include a limited amount of users as it starts rolling out next week. Those selected for testing should see a notification informing that they’re part of the test. These Instagram users will not be able to see the like counts for others’ posts.

The like count will be replaced with a note at the bottom of a post saying “liked by [username] and others” without revealing the number. However, users will continue to see the like for photos and videos that they post.

WATCH: Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri announces that the platform will start hiding likes for US audiences starting next week. It’s the latest step in Instagram’s quest to become the safest place on the internet. https://t.co/BGkMG57rdk #WIRED25 pic.twitter.com/WNTyAPVhaD — WIRED (@WIRED) November 9, 2019

In recent years, social media companies have come under fire for not only aiding the spread of false information but also for contributing to technology addiction. As per a study published in Psychological Science, brain circuits that are activated when teenagers see a large number of “likes” on their photos are the same that are triggered by winning money. The study also found that teenagers are more likely to click on types of photographs that had more “likes” on them.

Earlier, Instagram removed the ‘Following’ tab under ‘Activity’ that used to let users see the activity of users they follow. The feature was used by many users to snoop on what others were liking or commenting. Instagram’s head of product, Vishal Shah, said that the feature was often a source of unwelcome surprises.