Instagram testing tap-to-advance navigation system instead of scrolling through posts

Instagram is testing a new method of navigating posts – just by tapping through them, rather than scrolling. An Instagram user Suprateek Bose first spotted the feature who posted screenshots of a new method of navigating posts.

Instagram later confirmed to TechCrunch that it is testing tap-to-advance in the Explorer tab with a small set of users. but “We’re always testing ways to improve the experience on Instagram and bring you closer to the people and things you love,” TechCrunch quoted an Instagram spokesperson as saying.

The new change indicates that instead of using your finger to scroll up and down through the Instagram posts, you would now tap on either side of the interface to move forward and back. It’s a navigation method that was first implemented by Snapchat, a platform that rivals Instagram.

The Facebook-owned photo-sharing app has recently rolled out non-SMS, two-factor authentication support for Android users, according to a report on The Verge. Basically, the authentication system will work with security apps like Google Authenticator and Duo Mobile to generate a secure login code. The feature was made available for Instagram on iOS earlier this year.

